Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jasmyn from Cincinnati!

What is the only way to start your day? With Fashion Bombshell/ Bomber of the day! Thursday’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Jasmyn @Jasmynj__ from Cincinnati! Check her out below.

Jasmyn writes, “I’ve always had a love for the beauty industry since a child. I would say my style is simple chic.”

“I don’t follow trends, I do and wear what I want,” she stated.

Jasmyn is a licensed cosmetologist from Cincinnati! To check out more of Jasmyn stylish looks slide to her Instagram @Jasmynj__.

