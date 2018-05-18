Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jasmine from Harlem

Happy Friday!
Today’s Bombshell of the day is Jasmine from Harlem.
She writes, “I like to describe my style as spontaneous. Most days I’m girly and I want everything to sparkle, other days I’m Harlem chic as if I were the First Lady of Dipset.”
View more looks below:
Bomb! From glamourous to casual, we are feelin’ your edgy ensembles!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @jaz.bella or website www.creamxnyc.com.
