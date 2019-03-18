Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Janet from St. Louis

Happy Monday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is a sophisticated, youthful woman. Meet Janet from St. Louis, Missouri.

She writes, “I enjoy clean, structured, edgy designs. And I love everything backless.”

View more stylish ensembles below!
 

Learn more about our Bombshell on Instagram @inherprime_.

What do you think?

What do you think of Janet from St. Louis?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like