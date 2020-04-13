Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Janelle from Boston!

Happy Monday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Bombshell of the day is Janelle @janellewoodsmcnish from Boston. Scroll down to check her out!

Janelle writes, “I consider my style to be stylishly chic. I love sleek, simple looks that make a statement.”

“Outfits that are easy to put on, I can mix and match pieces with and require minimum maintenance are my go- to styles. I often run from my kids soccer games to a work or personal event so need easy outfit changes ,” she states.

To check out more of this Bombshells stylish looks slide over to her Instagram @janellewoodsmcnish . Comment below and tell me what you think of this Bombshells style!

