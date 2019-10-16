Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Janeisha from St. Croix, Virgin Islands!

Happy Tuesday, Bombshells! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Janeisha (@janeisha_missvi) from St. Croix, Virgin Islands!

Janiesha states “…I’d like to think that my style is inspired from my home. I love bright colors, I love edgy pieces that accentuate my Caribbean curves and my go to is a bold red lip that shows my confidence as a woman with big dreams from a small island…”

“ It’s Caribbean Chic. Someone like Rihanna is a great representation and inspiration when it comes to that.”

“She wears whatever she wants and what makes her feel good. Colorful, fun, but always effortless and chic.”

“I’m also very much a girly girl. Former Miss Virgin Islands and Miss Universe contestant so the pageants definitely added to being able to pull together looks that highlight my femininity and confidence.”



Janeisha, we’ve gotta admit you are flawless!

