Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Irie Diva from Jamaica

Hey!
So today the Fashion Bombshell style plane is leaving Europe for the sunshine of Jamaica, where reader and blogger Irie Diva resides:

She says, “Ever had a fashion bombshell from Jamaica? Well, I’m feeling very brave tonight and thought I’d send in a few pics :)”

“I love fashion enough to dabble behind the sewing machine every now and then and hopefully one day will take it on fully!”


“I blog as well at www.iriediva.com.”

Cute looks!
That first picture makes me wish I were on a beach, sippin some rum punch right…now.
What do you think of Madame Irie?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature that showcases the singular style and flair of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and your Fashion Bombshell of the Day Picture(s) to thefashionbomb@gmail.com.

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

