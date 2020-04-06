Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Iesha from Virginia!

We are back at it again Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Bombshell of the day is Iesha @ieshathegr8 from Virginia! Check her out below!

Iesha writes, “When it comes to my style, I like to call it vintage dramatic since 80% of my wardrobe is thrift-ed. I love pairing rare thrift finds whether it be sequins or high shoulder blazers with grungy bottoms.”

“I will literally wear anything and add a spin on it. Not only that but thrifting gives me free range to explore my creativity when it comes to fashion; there is literally every decade in one store,” she states.

Iesha is the owner of a thrifting boutique. Her style is out of sight! To see more of Iesha style strut over to her Instagram @ieshathegr8 ! Comment and tell me which look is your fave!

