Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Francine from NYC

Today’s fly girl is straight out of the Big Apple. Let’s get into our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, Francine from New York City:

She writes, “I am all about style and grace. I can hold my own in any room while wearing many different hats. Style blogger, fashion/style consultant, entrepreneur, and role model.”

“My passion for fashion and creativity has driven her to create a fashion lifestyle blog that is relate-able to every woman… Her Style by Fashion.”

You can follow Francine’s style Journey via her Instagram page, @HerstylebyFashion or keep up with her blog!

I am fully diggin’ your your style and confidence, Francine!

What do you think of Today’s Bombshell?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.