Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Farah from New York City

Happy Monday! Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Farah aka @farahpink from NYC!

You may remember Farah as one of our Bombshell of the Day from last year in September. Well, we’re bringing her back with newer and more stylish looks!

Farah is blogger who shares her life experiences in the world of beauty, traveling, and fashion as well.

She tells us, “my style has been very minimal and clean but my style can also get colorful depending on the mood I’m in.“

She further states, “I definitely love to have fun with fashion though and explore new trends.“

We’re so here for Farah and these bomb looks!

