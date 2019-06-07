Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Erika E from Atlanta, GA

In anticipation of Convos with Claire Atlanta on June 15th & 16th, we are featuring Bombshells and Bombers from ATL! Want to be featured? Email bombshell@fashionbombdailiy.com and be sure to RSVP to our event at CWCATL.eventbrite.com!

Happy Thursday Fashion Addicts! Today’s fashion fix comes from our adorable Fashion Bomber Erika Edit from the stylish city of Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the bomb looks that she showed off at Coachella this year, including a vintage, punk rock n roll

vibe; and also a pin up girl, flattering black one piece swim suit. We appreciate her appealing yet budget friendly style, reminding us that fashion does not always have to include a high price tag or a big couture label to look impressive and chic. Blogged by @idyllstyle

