Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ellie from Martinique!

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Ellie aka @slipintostyle from Martinique!

Ellie is a Paris-based style influencer who loves to keep her feed full of stylish, colorful looks!

She describes her style to us, “my style is fun, unexpectected, and colorful.“

She further states, “I love dare, to experiment, to mix colors and prints…“

We are head over heels for Ellie and her style!

