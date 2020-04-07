Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Elizabeth from Georgia!

Today’s bombshell of the day is Elizabeth from Georgia! She writes, “I work in the radio/entertainment business and a lot of times I’m either going to work at the station or attending some event like a movie screening, listening party, concert, etc. So my style changes up.”

” I’m your typical tomboy, girly girl who loves her sneakers but will throw on a pair of heels if needed. Most of all I just want to be comfy and sexy simply being me and I feel like my style does just that.“

What do you think of this bombshells style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down