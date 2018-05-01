Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Dionna from Washington, D.C.

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Dionna from Washington, D.C.

@umanagement.pr writes, “to best describe Dionna’s style, I would say it’s Classy with a splash of Edge. This is where classy and edgy find a happy medium. Her ability to play with colors, textures, silhouettes/cuts allows my fashion-forward style to keep its spunk. Her daring looks and personality have inspired others to dare to be different as well!”

View more looks below:

Such edgy yet sophisticated style. Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @Dionnavross and website dionnavross.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Dionna from D.C.? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.