Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Diana from Connecticut

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Diana ” Reystyle” @Dianaossers from Connecticut.

Diana says, “I live to inspire people and teach women how to love themselves from the inside out and to be authentically themselves at all times”.

She stated,“I describe my style as simple, authentic – I do not follow many trends and dress how I feel inside!”



Diana has pushed the envolope. Her style is effortless and I am here for it honey! I love the style and grace she brings to her photos. To see more of Diana’s stylin’ photos, follow her on instagram @Dianaossers . Which outfit is your favorite? Comment below!

https://www.instagram.com/dianaossers/

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down