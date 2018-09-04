Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Destiny from Newark, NJ

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Destiny from Newark, NJ.

She writes, “I would describe my style as funky, flirty, trendy, and sporty. Always timely but not without my own touch of glam and flare. Put it like this if Carrie Bradshaw was a tomboy she’d be me.”

View more looks below:

So sleek and unique! Love every look! Slay, queen!

What do you think?

What do you think of Destiny from Newark, NJ? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.