Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Dee from London

Happy Monday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Dee from London:

She says, “I would describe my style as an eclectic mix of color, sass with a bit of quirkiness.”

More here:

Dee, I love your London style! Your black mules are the bomb, we need deets!

Find more of today’s Bombshell on Instagram @asaradee.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.