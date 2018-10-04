Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Dani from Atlanta

Happy Friday Eve!

In anticipation for Convos With Claire coming up in ATL on October 13 ,2018, we are on the hunt for some stylish bombshells! Find out how to send a submission below.

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is a sophisticated mom. Behold, Dani from Atlanta.

She writes, “I consider my style to be minimal, sleek, chic, and sexy. I wear a lot of basic pieces but I try to make a statement by mixing in some fun accessories, and a little color. I love a high heel, a fitted dress, and a bold lip! I’m also a mom with curves, so anything that accentuates those and makes me feel sexy, I’m all for it. My secret to always looking good is to wear clothes that fit and make sure your outfit is neat (no wrinkles)!”



View more looks below!

Classy yet comfy! Love your wardrobe and pretty smile!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @officiallychic1.

What do you think?

What do you think of Dani from Atlanta? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.