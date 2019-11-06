Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Daiquan from Charlotte!

Happy Monday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Daiquan aka @idesign8 from Charlotte!

Daiquan is a style influencer and Youtuber who loves to showcase her fashion sense, beauty tips, and other lifestyle hacks.

Her style can best be described as trendy chic as she knows how to keep her style on point with the season’s latest trends.

Her go-to piece is a power blazer and she also loves to dabble with Afrocentric prints occasionally.

Get into some of Daiquan’s chic looks below:

Daiquan definitely knows how to slay the streets of Charlotte!

