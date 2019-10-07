Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cyn from NYC

Happy Monday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Cyn aka @simplycyn from New York!

Cyn is an electric Bombshell who loves to travel the world and treats it as her personal canvas for her colorful Instagram feed!

Her bio states that she lives a “colorful life” and that couldn’t be a more true statement!

Cyn loves to experiment with color in her looks! Sometimes, she’ll try a monochromatic looks while other times she is trying out color-blocking. At all times, she is slaying!

Get into her looks below:

We love Cyn and her vibrant style!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.