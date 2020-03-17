Fashion Bombshell Of the Day: Courtney From Michigan!

Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Courtney from Michigan. Courtney is a self made millionaire. Owner and founder of The Mane Choice hair products, curator of The Bawse Conference and so much more, Courtney is a force to be reckoned with!

While studying at the university of Michigan, She began to experiment with hair care products for her self. Her products are now in over 20,000 retail stores. Her style is truly unmatched!

Which look is your favorite? Do you have what it takes to be featured?

