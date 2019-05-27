Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Coco Marie, Los Angeles California

Happy Memorial Day fashion lovers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to the lovely Coco Marie of sunny Los Angeles, California. Fashion Bomb Daily celebrates fashion in all shades and sizes. Coco Marie’s flair and modish vibes are style inspirations that definitely turn heads.

Coco adorns popular, tasteful looks from chic brands like ASOS Curve, Aldo, and Swimsuits for All.

We love her wardrobe selections, they compliment her curves, keeps her look fresh, up to date and appealing without overkill. She gives us style vibes that energize, influence, and impress!

