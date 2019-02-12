Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Clarissa from Harlem

Happy Tuesday!
Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Clarissa from Harlem, NY.
We see you! Love your streetwear chic looks!
View more looks below!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @colorschemin_.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.