Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cindy from Dallas

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Cindy from Dallas, TX.

She writes, “My style is mixing bold colors that normally you would not have thought to mix together. I love bright colors, ruffles and frills when I style my looks! Bold accessories for me is a must! The bigger the earrings the better. I aim to not blend in but to stand out in a classy chic way.”

We see you! Love the bold and flirty threads!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @foreign_fresh_fierce or website foreignfreshfierce.com.

