Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Chic Happenz from the DMV

Happy Tuesday dear Fashion Bomb Daily Readers! Today’s Bombshell of the Day goes to Chic Happenz from D.C. Convos with Claire is coming to the D.C. area on October 24th, and the anticipation builds as the date draws near! Make sure you RSVP at http://CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.com/! The dress code is polka dots and stripes! The inspo for this is addictive! Tag us with looks you think we would love using the hashtag #fashionbombdaily.

Our Fashion Bombshell Chic Happenz’s style is perfection for our D.C. event! She impressed us with a chic black and white assemble expressing her take on polka dots in the shape of hearts. Her creative use of other classic patterns and color blocking is a popular trend that she works well into her wardrobe selections.

