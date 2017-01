Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Chi Chi from Maryland:

She writes, “I am a street style setter.”

“I love edgy looks and I like to play with colors.”

“I am not afraid to try something new.”

“I am chic fabulous.”

More here:

Chi Chi, you ooze grown and sexy! Your style is sophisticated and unique, keep it up girl!

For more on Chi and her amazing style, head over to Instagram @chicamastyle.

What do you think?