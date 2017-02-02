Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Camille from Canada

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day comes all the way from Edmonton, Alberta Canada. Meet Camille:
She writes,” My name is Camille, I am from Edmonton, Alberta Canada.”“I would say that my style is street for I like to mix high end brands with affordable pieces.““As a youngin, I was a tomboy for I loved to wear baggy attire and sneakers and as I got older, I learned to embrace my girly side while still keeping the style edgy.”Camille’s style is definitely versatile!You can follow her style journey on her Instagram page, @styleyourlife.xo.
What do you think? Are you diggin’ today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day?
