Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Camille from Canada

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day comes all the way from Edmonton, Alberta Canada.  Meet Camille:

camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day9

She writes,” My name is Camille, I am from Edmonton, Alberta Canada.”
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-4
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-7
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-1
I would say that my style is street for I like to mix high end brands with affordable pieces.
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-8
As a youngin, I was a tomboy for I loved to wear baggy attire and sneakers and as I got older, I learned to embrace my girly side while still keeping the style edgy.”
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-2
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-3
camille-fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-6
Camille’s style is definitely versatile!
You can follow her style journey on her Instagram page, @styleyourlife.xo.
What do you think?  Are you diggin’ today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

jihan from nycFashion Bombshell of the Day: Jihan from New York Camille-from-Atlanta- Bombshell- 4Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Camille from Atlanta Anjeil-from-Detroit-Bombshell-4Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Anjeil from Detroit Myia-from-Atlanta-Bombshell-6Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Myia from Atlanta best-of-2016-fashion-bombshell-of-the-yearBest of 2016: Fashion Bombshell of the Year

  • Instagram

    • Shares