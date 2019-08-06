Fashion Bombshell Of The Day: Brittany Hampton From Los Angeles

Gearing up for Convos with Claire in LA on Saturday, August 10th, we are shining spotlights on Bombshells from Los Angeles! Tuesday’s spotlight goes to a multi-skilled Bombshell by the name of Brittany Hampton (@bhmapton).

Brittany Hampton was introduced to the fashion world at a young age as a child model for big brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and American Girl. Since then, she has dabbled in modeling, styling for Nickelodeon and MTV, and even design for her very own brand Color by Virtue!

Hampton is best known for becoming Diane Von Furstenberg’s very first global brand ambassador after winning the first season of House of DVF in 2014.

Aside from her skills and knowledge in fashion, Brittany Hampton keeps her followers on her toes with her bomb looks! Whether she is giving us street style at fashion week or on vacay, she knows how to wow with her unrivaled sophisticated yet edgy style. She takes a liking to uniquely structured pieces and daring details like tulle, cutouts, and studs.

