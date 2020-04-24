Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany from New York.

Today our bombshell is Brittany from New York. She writes, “My name is Brittany, a lot of people also know me as @nodubz. I’m a freelance Publicist living in NYC. I like to describe my style as very versatile, because it’s fun, elevated, and chic. I also like to mix sexy with baggy alot and that tends to make my style tomboyish yet still very clean.

“I enjoy customized and tailored looks like adding gathers to the ankles of my jeans and pants or bringing in the waist to create the perfect silhouette. I also adore skirts! Any look with a skirt is a look to me. Below I will include some photos of I hope you like them!!!”



What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

