Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Britney from Houston

Today’s Bombshell is Britney from Houston, Texas!
8-britney-from-houston
She kept it simple, writing, “I would describe my style as comfortable, simplistic, sophistication.”
7-britney-from-houston
” I feel when a woman is comfortable she is more herself!”
5-britney-from-houston
” I embrace my femininity 100%!”
4-britney-from-houston
2-britney-from-houston1-britney-from-houston000-britney-from-houston
Yes! Work that denim jumpsuit! I love it.
What do you think?

