Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Beverly from Washington D.C.

In anticipation for #Convoswithclaire: DC held on Saturday this weekend (Oct. 26), we will be highlighting our Bombshells in Washington, D.C. this week! Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Beverly (@lifeinbeverlyheels)!

An attorney and designer based in DC, this posh bombshell’s style can be described as clean-cut, sophisticated and effortlessly chic.

We love how fun she has with all her lovely looks! Let’s get into more looks below:



We’d totally take a walk in Beverly’s stylish heels for sure! In D.C. this weekend? Be sure to RSVP at CWCDMV.EVENTBRITE.COM to attend Convos With Claire: D.C.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com . Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.