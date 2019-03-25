Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ari from California

Happy Monday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Ari Taylor from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

She writes, “I would describe my style as classic and feminine with an edge. I love buying simple classic pieces and mixing them with edgy fun pieces. Like Elle Woods(legally blonde) meets Rihanna lol.”

View more looks below:

We see you, sis! Love the sassy looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @ari_taylor__.

What do you think?

What do you think of Ari from California?

 
