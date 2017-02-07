Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ambra from NYC

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Ambra from NYC:

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ambra-from-nyc-1

She writes, “My style is timeless, chic, and feminine.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ambra-from-nyc-2

” I love wearing pieces that will stand the test of time.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ambra-from-nyc-3

“I am originally from Louisiana so I’d like to think of myself as a Southern Belle with a little twist.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ambra-from-nyc-4

“Polished and Poised is always the goal when I’m getting dressed.”

fashion-bombshell-of-the-day-ambra-from-nyc

Ambra, I love your snake skin booties!

For more on today’s Bombshell check out her Instagram @ambra_simone or her blog www.ambrasimone.com.

What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

6a00e54fbf1d12883301053528bFashion Bombshell of the Day : Jakeedah from Atlantic City Abigail-CaliFashion Bombshell of the Day: Abigail From California FBOD-061413Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Courtney from South Carolina lisa from dallasFashion Bombshell of the Day: Lisa from Dallas Feyikemi from LagosFashion Bombshell of the Day: Feyikemi from Lagos

  • Instagram

    • Shares