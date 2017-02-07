Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ambra from NYC

Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Ambra from NYC:
She writes, “My style is timeless, chic, and feminine.”
” I love wearing pieces that will stand the test of time.”
“I am originally from Louisiana so I’d like to think of myself as a Southern Belle with a little twist.”
“Polished and Poised is always the goal when I’m getting dressed.”
Ambra, I love your snake skin booties!
For more on today’s Bombshell check out her Instagram @ambra_simone or her blog www.ambrasimone.com.
What do you think?
