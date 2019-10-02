Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ama from London

Happy Wednesday! Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Ama aka @amagodson_a based London!

Of Ghanaian heritage, Ama has quite the impressive resume as an image and content curator, stylist, and overall style influencer!

She describes her style as, “colorful, chic, and smart and sometimes androgynous!”

She states, “I love a blazer or shirt vibe, they always make an appearance in my outfits.“

She lives by the motto: “You can only make a first impression once so make you look the part.“

Ama knows how to keep her street style on point!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to bombshell@fashionbombdaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.