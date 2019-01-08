Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Aliscia from Alabama

Happy Tuesday!

Take a look at today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day. Behold, Aliscia from Birmingham, AL.

She writes, “I like to consider my sense of style exaggerated minimalism. I love mixing bold colors & clean lines. I also love prints and oversized structures. My style is always about how I feel in the moment. Loving myself & my body has been a journey so I dress to make sure I walk my journey with confidence and style.”

Snatched! Love the vibrant looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @aliscia.marie.

