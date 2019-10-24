Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Alice from Washington D.C.

In anticipation for #Convoswithclaire: DC held on Saturday this weekend (Oct. 26), we will be highlighting our Bombshells in Washington, D.C. this week!

A foodie that loves to travel, this stunning bombshell’s style can be described as vibrant, figure-flattering and posh!

Today our #FashionBombshelloftheDay is Alice (@alicejoythomas)!

We love how she plays with colors and patterns so effortlessly!

Alice you are totally bomb!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.
