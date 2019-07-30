Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ahlam from Minnesota!

Greetings Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s #fashionbombshelloftheday is @ahglam_! Ahlam Yusuf, a Muslim beauty from Minnesota, has an effortless style with major range. From her flowy pieces that are perfect for any weather, to her trendy patterned looks that’s so chic, it’s hard to not admire! Not only is she an influencer with a bomb presence on her YouTube Channel ‘AHGLAM’, she’s managed by @thirdkidculture as a beauty influencer; an agency that caters to many Muslim consumers and influencers. Ahlam, honey, you’re totally bomb!
