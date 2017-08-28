Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Zamar from ATL

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell came to slay. Behold Zamar from Atlanta.

She writes, “I would describe my style as spontaneous. You just never know what you’re going to get!”

It’s colorful, sexy, edgy, original, chic, yet modern, classy, and sophisticated. It all depends on my mood for the day.”

“Nonetheless, my smile and confidence are my best accessories.”

View more looks below:

What a looker! It’s fun, vibrant and timeless! You have a great eye for statement pieces. Love it!

Learn more about Zamar on Instagram @_zamarlewis_.

What do you think?

