Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yinka from NYC

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Yinka from NYC.

“I would describe my style as eclectic because I’m very versatile.”

“I like to draw inspiration from different aspects of my life and make it my own. But as a stylist, I love trying new things and pushing boundaries when it comes to my clients.”

View more looks below:

Very stylish! Love your outerwear collection!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @olanmotion.

What do you think?

What do you think of Yinka from NYC? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Images by @chrismendoza.photography; @samgzsy; @unabashedlynile