Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yetunde from Manchester

This week we are showing lots of love to London Bombshells. Especially if you attended Cocktails With Claire in London!

Today’s Bombshell attended Cocktails with Claire in London. Behold Yetunde from Manchester.

“I have noticed that the fashion and beauty business is not being represented enough by women over 40. I think this is an amazing age range to target as women at this age know who they are and what they want and they still want to look fabulous and they have the income to spend to achieve this”.

“I have been asked by a lot of people about the makeup I use and techniques, and Clothes I wear. That is why I have started my Youtube channel Yetunde Mama Yets Oduwole and soon to launch my blog.”

Fab! Love how you mix and match solid colors with prints!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @mamayets.

