Fashion Bombshell of The Day: Vivian From Dallas

Today’s Bombshell can give us some Monday motivation. Meet Vivian Elegonye from Dallas, Texas.

She writes, “Although my style varies, I would say classic chic.”

“I love styles with longevity and clean silhouettes. I believe that less can be more.”

“BCBGMAXAZRIA is a line that I particularly love”

“Clean lines with feminine, romantic and free-flowing silhouettes appeal to me as well. So, boho chic works too.”

“However, I always gravitate towards classic chic styles. I love, love classy vintage looks. The celebration of the feminine form.”

Okay Vivian!! You show true versatility within your style! Learn more about Vivian on Instagram @vivellefashion and blog http://www.vivellefashion.com.

What do you think of Vivian from Houston?

