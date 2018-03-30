Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Victoria from Brooklyn

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Victoria from Brooklyn, NY.

She writes, “Growing up, I didn’t feel accepted for who I was. I always allowed other people to make me feel insecure. Until one day, I realized I can’t control what they say, but I can control what I wear. It made me feel powerful to get up and get dressed.”

“I would describe my style as powerful. My style is the one thing that gives me the strength and confidence to be myself. It was the one part of who I was that no one could take away from me. They still can’t….”



View more looks below!

So stylish! Love how you’ve paired your looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @victorialeejones.

What do you think?

What do you think of Victoria from Brooklyn, NY? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.