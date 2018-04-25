Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Vanessa from the East Bay Area

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Vanessa from the East Bay Area.

She writes, “I consider my style ‘chic streetwear. I love vintage clothes, streetwear brands and investing in timeless wardrobe staples.I am an engineer with a passion for fashion, art, and style! I also started a series called STEM in STYLE; where I interview badass women in STEM and talk about their journey in STEM. Let’s break the stereotype of what an engineer/scientist is!”

Love the prints and how you rock your shades!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @vannyetal and on her blog vannyetal.com.

