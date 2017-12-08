Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Vanessa from Cameroon

Today’s Bombshell is Vanessa from Cameroon.

“I would describe my style like eclectic with a large classy and modern influence.”

“I love colors but I prefer black and white.”

 

“In my daily life I enjoy mixing styles, wear casual pieces and other elements more elegant.”

 

Class with a splash of sass! Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @missjemenfoue.

 

What do you think?

What do you think about Vanessa from Cameroon?

 
