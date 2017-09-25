Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tracy from Montreal

Happy Monday!
Today’s Bombshell is full of bold and bright looks. Behold Tracy from Montreal, Canada.
She writes, “I would describe my style as chic and edgy.”
“Honestly I can say my mother has a big influence on my style. She is such a colorful person.”
“Everyone who knows me knows I love Zara. It is really my go to shop. Not only is it affordable, but lots of their items are similar to any high-end brand.”
View more looks below:
Stunning! You are rocking those fashion forward sets! Prints compliment you well too!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @tracypetigny or blog tracypetigny.com.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.