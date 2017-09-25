Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tracy from Montreal

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell is full of bold and bright looks. Behold Tracy from Montreal, Canada.

She writes, “I would describe my style as chic and edgy.”

“Honestly I can say my mother has a big influence on my style. She is such a colorful person.”

“Everyone who knows me knows I love Zara. It is really my go to shop. Not only is it affordable, but lots of their items are similar to any high-end brand.”

View more looks below:

Stunning! You are rocking those fashion forward sets! Prints compliment you well too!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @tracypetigny or blog tracypetigny.com.

What do you think?

