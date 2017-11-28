Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tamala from Mississippi

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Brunch Edition in Atlanta. we will be showcasing fly Bombshells/Bombers this week. Make sure to purchase your tickets to the event happening on Saturday, Dec. 2nd at SOHO Atlanta.

Today’s Bombshell is Tamala from Jackson, Mississippi who will be flying out to ATL from LA to attend Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Brunch Edition.

She writes, “I am a fashion stylist and style influencer. I would describe my style as very avant-garde.”

“I seek to make a bold statement and be creative. Simply because I’m never just dressed in one particular style. One day I’m chic and sophisticated other days I may be edgy and urban. To sum it all up my style is considered clean, polished and feminine.”

“I graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising located in Los Angeles, CA and I will be flying to Atlanta for Cocktails with Claire.”

Exquisite! Your looks have a soft feminine touch blended with bold aesthetics! Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @tamalaclarice or website tamalaclarice.com

