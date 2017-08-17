Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Soukena from NY

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is bringing us some flavor representing the Haitian culture. Behold Soukena from NY, who currently resides in the City of Angels aka LA.

She writes, “I’m a fashion stylist/ creative/spontaneous being.”



“I think fashion is cool and it’s even cooler to me personally when it’s not entirely just about it’s materialistic values on a person. I would describe my style as tomboy chic / or effortlessly casual. I am all about comfort, so I’m a skinny jeans, ankle boots, long sleeve- tee or hoodie kinda girl but it’s never a bore.”

“My favorite things to shop are vintage. I love shopping vintage because it’s always so fufuling when I find a piece that is valuable, rich with details and it’s one of its kind… Especially like the red asian jacket I’m wearing with the frog butting details a couple pictures below. I bought it at Reformation on their vintage rack. That was a must!”

View more pics below:

What a looker! Your style screams calm, cool, collective, and chic! Adore it all!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @soukenarebel.

What do you think?

