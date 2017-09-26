Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Soreya from Paris

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Bombshell is Soreya from Paris.

She writes, “This is Soreya from Mesyeuxsurtoi blog, I have this blog with my man Henri since 2015 and we come from Paris.”

“We share online our passion and vision of fashion. Our blog MesYeuxSurToi aims to showcase a particular lifestyle with matching duo looks in urban spots.”

“My style is smart and bold. I don’t have a particular one. I don’t want to be put in a box, I wear what I like and I’m pretty open. My style can be street just as it can be chic, it depends.”

“I love spending my time on Asos.”

Gorg! Your style is very soft and edgy! Plus, your man compliments you well =).

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @mesyeuxsurtoi or blog mesyeuxsurtoi.com.

