Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sola from Nigeria

Happy Friday!
Today’s Bombshell is effortlessly chic. Behold Sola from Nigeria.
She writes, “My style is classy and fun! I always look out for outfits with a Wow factor..I don’t do Basic.”
“I would say my mum definitely inspired this side of me because growing up I was not allowed to buy anything regular; there had to be a bling or a puff that set my outfits apart.”
View more looks below:
Thanks Sola! Your style is bold and vibrant. I love it!
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @debbie_alan01 and website debbiealanstyle.com.
What do you think?
