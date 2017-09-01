Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sola from Nigeria

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is effortlessly chic. Behold Sola from Nigeria.

She writes, “My style is classy and fun! I always look out for outfits with a Wow factor..I don’t do Basic.”

“I would say my mum definitely inspired this side of me because growing up I was not allowed to buy anything regular; there had to be a bling or a puff that set my outfits apart.”

View more looks below:

Thanks Sola! Your style is bold and vibrant. I love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @debbie_alan01 and website debbiealanstyle.com.

What do you think?

