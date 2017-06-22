Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Semaj From New Orleans

Today’s sassy Bombshell is Semaj from New Orleans, LA.

She writes, “The best word to describe my style would be “flossy.”

“With each outfit my goal is to portray my mood.I don’t dress to make anyone in the room feel comfortable, which probably why I’m always over dressed.”

“I usually go for elegant chic but I am also comfortable with a sneaker here and there. More of my fashions can also be seen on my blog, xoxoflossy.com!”

See more here:

Thanks Semaj! You are “flossy” (wink*)!

Learn more about Semaj on her blog, xoxoflossy.com

What do you think about Semaj from New Orleans?

