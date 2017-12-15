Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sasha from London

Happy Friday!
Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Sasha @sashashantelvip from London, UK.
She writes, “I would describe my style as being an individual. I don’t follow the current trends but choose to wear what I want when I want to.”
“I’m obsessed with colours and like to dress in a way that reflects my positive personality. Fashion should be fun and hone your personal style is what makes fashion exciting!”
